Bears vs Broncos: Inside the snap counts, stats, and more

The Chicago Bears have found so many ways to lose games during their franchise-record 14-game losing streak, but yesterday was especially heartwrenching. After a brutal start to the season, this team appeared to have righted things for a half of football against an awful Denver Broncos team. They led 21-7 at halftime, then scored again late in the third quarter to go up 28-7.

And then Denver racked up 24 consecutive points to win by three.

The Bears had a season-high in points scored (28), total yards (471), and first downs (26), and quarterback Justin Fields set several personal highs, but the defense allowed the Broncos to convert 4 or 6 of their third down tries in the second half and Fields had two fourth-quarter turnovers.

Chicago had another season-high in the game with 10 penalties for 91 yards, while the Broncos had 7 for 39. In fact, those 10 flags were the most in the Matt Eberflus era.

Let's look at the Bears' playing time breakdowns and a few individual stats.

OFFENSE

Justin Fields set career bests with 335 yards passing, 4 touchdown passes, 28 completions, and a passer rating of 132.7. He added 25 yards rushing on 4 carries, but he also had the aforementioned interception and fumble.

D.J. Moore led the team with 8 receptions for 131 yards and a TD.

Cole Kmet had 2 TD caches on his 7 grabs for 85 yards.

Khalil Herbert led the Bears with 18 rushes and 103 yards (5.7 ypc), and he added 4 catches for 19 yards and a TD.

Starting tackles Darnell Wright and Larry Borom were each penalized twice.

DEFENSE

T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds each had 8 tackles, with Edwards adding 2 QB hits and Edmunds picking up a tackle for loss.

Five tackles apiece for rookie corner Terell Smith (1 TFL, 1 PD), linebacker Jack Sanborn, and safety Jaquan Brisker

Zacch Pickens and Dominique Robinson split a sack, which is only Chicago's second this year.

SPECIAL TEAMS*

*The above image has players who only played in the third phase.

Cairo Santos hit all 4 extra points.

Trenton Gill punted twice for 90 yards.

Trent Taylor had an 8-yard punt return.

Velus Jones Jr. had a tackle on special teams.

To check out the complete Bears vs. Broncos box score, I find that ESPN has an easy-to-navigate site, so hit that link if you want to see all the numbers.

All statistics and snap counts are taken directly from the NFL's Game Statistic and Information System, as are the accompanying pictures.