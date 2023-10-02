Best Bets: Seahawks at Giants

Does this count as a revenge game? Geno Smith returning to the stadium of the team that drafted him against the team that gave him a second chance after the Jets let him go? Either way, I’m sure that Geno is looking to have himself a night for the Seattle Seahawks against the slumping New York Giants. The Seahawks are off to a solid 2-1 start with wins against the Lions and Panthers. The Giants, on the other hand, are skidding at 1-2, their lone victory against the Cardinals where they needed to make a dramatic comeback to secure the win. Their other two games, against NFC frontrunners Dallas and San Francisco, were lost by a combined score of 12-70.

Seattle is simply the better team on paper right now as the Giants try to recapture some of that Brian Daboll magic from a year ago. It’s hard to make a case for the Giants right now in this one and even some of the things that could work against Seattle, like flying cross country and playing an early east coast game, should be offset by this affair being a Monday night game.

I grabbed the line at Seattle +1 early in the week. That seemed like a mistake and was an easy grab for me. Since that time, the line has moved and as of this writing sits at Seattle -1.5. The Giants offense has shown more struggle than competence this year so I’m sticking with the under in this one as well. It really helps to have both teams fielding competent offenses to feel comfortable taking the over.

Picks: Seahawks +1, Under 47

(Numbers courtesy of our partners at DraftKings Sportsbooks)

