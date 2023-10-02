The Bear’s Den, October 2, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Bears report card: Grading Justin Fields, offense, defense in loss vs. Broncos – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears snatched defeat from the jaws of victory vs. the Broncos. Insider Josh Schrock delivers a report card fitting an epic faceplant

Bears observations: Justin Fields can’t save Chicago in meltdown vs. Broncos – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears had everything rolling against the Broncos, but the tide turned quickly and Denver ripped off 24 unanswered points to stun Chicago.

Eberflus, Bears stand by 4th-and-1 decision that backfired - In the aftermath of a historic collapse, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus stood by his pivotal decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 rather than kick a potential go-ahead field goal late in a 31-28 loss to the Broncos on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Bears asked inactive Chase Claypool to not attend game - Embattled Bears receiver Chase Claypool didn’t attend his team’s 31-28 loss to the Broncos on Sunday at Soldier Field after he was asked by the organization to stay home while being made inactive from the gameday roster.

Haugh: Matt Eberflus, Bears hit another low point - The hard reality is the Matt Eberflus-led Bears have gone soft, as evidenced by a key moment in their 31-28 loss to the Broncos on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Bernstein: Please make it stop, Bears - Whether anyone with the Bears makes a decision to act, Sunday was undoubtedly a defining day as the team blew a 21-point in a loss to the Broncos to drop its 14th straight game.

Three takeaways from Bears’ loss to Broncos - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears blew a 21-point lead in Sunday’s 31-28 loss to the woeful Broncos, setting a new low in a season already filled with them. Here are three takeaways:

Bears skid at 14 games after ‘heartbreaker’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Sunday, minutes after the most improbable of the 14 losses — the Bears led by 21 late in the third quarter — players tried to put a brave face on.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus gives non-answers, ambiguity as losing streak hits 14 - Chicago Sun-Times - The last time the Bears were this bleak was under Marc Trestman, and that’s a dangerous name for Eberflus to see in the same sentence as his.

Draft watch: Bears would have top 2 picks if season ended today - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears and Panthers are the only winless teams left in the NFL. The Bears own the Panthers’ first-round draft pick.

Bears defense falters in the end in loss to Broncos - Chicago Sun-Times - Russell Wilson — held to 117 passing yards through three quarters vs. a makeshift Bears secondary — burned rookie CB Terell Smith with a 48-yard pass to rookie WR Marvin Mims to set up Will Lutz’ 51-yard field goal that made the difference in a 31-28 Bears loss.

The weight of losing is starting to impact Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears - CHGO - Justin Fields sat at his locker in disbelief after the Bears 31-28 loss to the Broncos.

Instant Reactions: Chicago Bears blow 21-point lead at home to the Denver Broncos for 14th straight loss - CHGO - There are few words to be had after watching the Chicago Bears blow a late three-touchdown lead to somehow lose to the Denver Broncos 31-28 on Sunday. We will try anyway ... Nicholas Moreano It wouldn’t be a Bears game if you weren’t left on the edge of your seat not knowing what the hell

Bears explain critical fourth-and-1 decision in loss vs. Broncos – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears’ decision to go for it on a critical fourth-and-1 against the Broncos was universally supported in the locker room despite the outcome. The play call,...

Wiltfong: NFL Week 5 Odds - Washington favored by 4 over Chicago on Thursday Night - Windy City Gridiron - Some early odds are out for next week’s games, and it should come as no surprises that the Bears are the underdog.

Curl: Chicago Bears lose bottom-barrel bowl with baffling bumbles, buoy brow-beaten Denver Broncos to bounce back - Windy City Gridiron - The Broncos defense gave the Bears offense a much-needed spark of life and allow for the best performance of Justin Fields career, but ultimately didn’t do enough to lose the game.

Bears vs. Broncos: Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show! - Windy City Gridiron - Talk about the Bears-Broncos game with us here.

Wiltfong: Report - Chase Claypool on the trade block - Windy City Gridiron - Per a report, Bears GM Ryan Poles is shopping Chase Claypool.

