Bears designate Teven Jenkins to return from injured reserve

On Monday, the Chicago Bears designated guard Teven Jenkins to return from injured reserve, which opens a 21-day window for the team to evaluate him and put him back on the active roster.

He was placed on injured reserve before the season started with a leg injury, with some reports alluding to an injury to both calves. Jenkins played right guard last season (13 games, 10 starts), but this offseason, he was moved to left guard after the team signed free agent Nate Davis.

The Bears have been playing Cody Whitehair at left guard in Jenkins’ absence, but the initial offseason plan was for Cody to play center. Once Jenkins returns and is ready to resume his starting job, the Bears will have a decision to make regarding current starting center Lucas Patrick and Whitehair.

The Bears have a short week with their next game on Thursday night, October 5, against the Washington Commanders, so they won’t hold a regular practice prior to that to see how Jenkins looks. However, he was spotted at Halas Hall doing work on the side last week, so if his conditioning is up and his leg is right, he may be activated and be in the lineup.