Best Bets: Full Sunday Slate

Well here we are. It’s Week 7 and the Chicago Bears are looking at another lost season. They host the Las Vegas Raiders at home at underdogs. Tyson Bagent will make his first professional start after finishing out the game in Week 6. Bagent is an undrafted free agent rookie who has his work cut out for him against a strong Raiders front four. The rookie completed 10/14 passes against the Vikings but turned the ball over twice.

What will this offense look like with Bagent? I don’t think Luke Getsy seems like the type of guy to shift his game plan much for anyone, so I would imagine he will call a similar game to what we’ve seen in the early going. That approach probably fits Bagent’s skill set well, allowing him to get the ball out quickly and on time. The offense has a chance to move the ball between the 20s, but likely fizzle out in the red zone, creating some opportunities for Cairo Santos.

The Bears defense played its best game all year last week against the Vikings. They’ll likely face old friend Brian Hoyer, who knows the Josh McDaniels offense as well as anyone and should be able to take advantage of the Bears defense if they revert back to their early season performance. Hoyer has stuck around the league forever because he’s a smart quarterback who will give the Raiders a chance to win by playing safe. I don’t expect a lot of fireworks from either side, but I’ll take the savvy vet over the rookie until I see proof otherwise.

And if Vegas starts rookie Aidan O’Connell, then check out my pick in the Tallysight embed below for a possible change.

Picks: Raiders -3, Under 37.5

