The Bear’s Den, October 20, 2023

Tyson Bagent’s college coach sees a little Drew Brees in him - 670 - While quarterback Tyson Bagent played his college ball in obscurity at the Division-II level, Shepherd University head coach Ernie McCook always had a feeling that a bigger spotlight would be in Bagent’s future.

670 staff predictions: Bears-Raiders - The Bears (1-4) host the Raiders (3-3) on Sunday at Soldier Field, with kickoff set for noon. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.

Emma: 3 storylines to follow in Bears-Raiders - 670 - Bears rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent is set to make his first NFL start when Chicago (1-5) hosts the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Biggs explains why Warren hasn’t addressed Bears’ woes - 670 - As the Bears have struggled in their 1-5 start and dealt with problems on the field and off of it, a familiar question has emerged. Why haven’t we heard from president/CEO Kevin Warren?

Foreman remains lead back as Johnson is still in protocol - 670 - Bears rookie running back Roschon Johnson remains sidelined with a concussion and hasn’t yet cleared the league’s protocol for a return. He’s in jeopardy of missing his second straight game Sunday.

Bears’ offensive line an unfun game of musical chairs - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears have used five different starting combinations in six games this season, with more change in store Sunday against the Raiders. The lack of continuity has been a drag on the development of the offense and quarterback. But there’s nothing the Bears can do about it. “It is what it is.”

Bears podcast: Can rookie QB Tyson Bagent beat the Raiders? - Chicago Sun-Times - The undrafted rookie quarterback gets his first NFL start in relief of the injured Justin Fields.

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo out vs. Bears with back injury: report - Chicago Sun-Times - The Raiders will start veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell.

Chicago Bears injury report: Offensive line gets thinner – NBC Sports Chicago - Braxton Jones is still on injured reserve. Nate Davis is week-to-week. Now Darnell Wright is trending in the wrong direction.

Bears’ Justin Fields will not receive surgery on his thumb – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields’ injured thumb will not require surgery, according to a report from Ian Rapoport. “For Justin Fields, no surgery is coming,” Rapoport said...

How Bears D wants to stop Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs this week – NBC Sports Chicago - The Raiders are 3-3 this year, but their top playmakers on offense have not have big seasons.

Tyson Bagent’s dad, Travis Bagent, is a professional arm wrestler – NBC Sports Chicago - Tyson Bagent grew up in an aggressively competitive household in Martinsburg. He grew up in a champion-minded household. His father, Travis, was a professional...

Tyson Bagent might give Bears exactly what they need after 1-5 start – NBC Sports Chicago - Tyson Bagent has something about him. His teammates feel it too. He's has beaten the odds to get to this point. He has nothing to lose in his first NFL start....

Bears on high alert for Raiders WR Davante Adams after venting about role - Chicago Sun-Times - Adams went public with his frustration after getting just two catches in a win over the Patriots.

Bears relying on D’Onta Foreman, Darrynton Evans to lead rushing attack vs. Raiders - Chicago Sun-Times - Khalil Herbert is on injured reserve, and Roschon Johnson was still in the concussion protocol Thursday.

What will the Bears’ playbook for Tyson Bagent look like? - Chicago Sun-Times - Bagent has a message for his coaches as he prepares to make his first career NFL start Sunday against the Raiders.

Davante Adams returns to full practice participation - NBC Sports - Raiders receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) is back to full participation at practice.

"Thousands" of tickets are available for Falcons-Buccaneers - NBC Sports - The post-Tommy era for the Buccaneers is about to become a full and complete reality.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Salo: Justin Fields will not Undergo Surgery for Hand Injury - Windy City Gridiron - Per an injury update from Ian Rapoport, Justin Fields is not expecting to undergo surgery on his injured hand.

Zimmerman: Justin Fields, Matt Eberflus fate tied for Chicago Bears future - Windy City Gridiron - Like it or not, the fates of Fields and Eberflus are interlocked.

Bears vs. Raiders preview, injury update, NFL news & more - Windy City Gridiron - Join us LIVE at FIVE for some Bears vs. Raiders discussion!

Infante's 2024 NFL Draft: Drake Maye scouting report - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst shares his scouting report on a top QB in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bears Podcast: Getting to know Tyson Bagent from two of his coaches - Windy City Gridiron - We got to know more about the Bears UDFA QB by talking with two of his former coaches.

