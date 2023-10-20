Bears vs Raiders Injury Report: Justin Fields, Nate Davis, Eddie Jackson out for Chicago

The Chicago Bears roster was beat up following their Thursday nighter in Washington, and the injury report got worse following the Vikings game.

On Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Bears will be starting a new quarterback, they'll have a makeshift offensive line, the running back room is still depleted, and they're missing some secondary players.

Here's the official injury report for Chicago.

Justin Fields, QB (Right Thumb) - Out

Nate Davis, OL (Ankle) - Out

Eddie Jackson, S (Foot) - Out

Roschon Johnson, RB (Concussion) - Out

Terell Smith, CB (Illness) - Out

Darnell Wright, RT (Shoulder) - Questionable

Jaquan Brisker, S (Groin) - Questionable

Dan Feeney, OL (Knee) - Questionable

Head coach Matt Eberflus indicated there's a good chance that starting right tackle Darnell Wright will be able to play. He was a full participant at today's practice after being held out yesterday.

More good news for the Bears is that Fields' thumb injury will not require surgery, and with no injured reserve stint (for now), he may only miss a couple of games. "We are trending in the right direction," Eberflus said about the injury. "He'll be week to week, but we'll know more Monday."

Rookie Tyson Bagent will get the start at quarterback, and he's confident he has a grasp of anything he'll be asked to do.

"Don't be afraid to do your thing, call your plays," he told the Bears on Sunday when he relieved an injured Fields. "Don't hinder the offense just because I'm going in there because I've prepared for this all week."

"I've got nothing to lose," Bagent said earlier this week at his presser. "I'm going to go out there and fight with these guys to the death and try to stack up as many wins as I can until we get Justin back."

Feeney was limited today after missing on Thursday, and Brisker popped up today as limited after practicing all week.

Doug Kramer has been practicing in full all week and can be activated at any time. His 21-day practice window was opened over a week ago, so he should be ready if the Bears need him.

With Davis’ injury a high ankle sprain, there's a chance he could go on injured reserve and miss a minimum of four games, which is something Eberflus said will be discussed today.

The Raiders' report isn't as bad as Chicago's, but they are missing some key players as well.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB (Back) - Out

Jakorian Bennett, CB (Shoulder/knee) - Out

Nate Hobbs, CB (Ankle) - Out

With Garoppolo out, the Raiders will turn to either veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O'Connell. Vegas head coach Josh McDaniel has yet to make his decision known, although The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports it’ll be Hoyer.

Hobbs is listed as their starter at corner, but Bennett has also started games for the Raiders this season.