The Bear’s Den, October 21, 2023

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan thinks Devin Hester should be in Pro Football Hall of Fame – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bulls’ star wore a T-shirt with the Bears’ great on it.

Justin Fields is out while Darnell Wright is questionable - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Justin Fields is officially out but right tackle Darnell Wright could be playing despite shoulder injury and is questionable.

Cronin: Injured Bears QB Justin Fields out; Tyson Bagent to start - ESPN - Bears quarterback Justin Fields will not play Sunday against the Raiders because of a dislocated thumb.

Justin Fields: Bears reportedly get good news on starting quarterback - WGN-TV - Fields was injured in the third quarter of the Bears’ 19-13 loss to the Vikings at Soldier Field last Sunday.

Justin Fields ‘improving,’ will be week-to-week moving forward – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have avoided the worst-case scenario with Justin Fields’ dislocated thumb.

OC Luke Getsy reiterates confidence in rookie QB Tyson Bagent leading offense against Raiders - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has confidence in rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent ahead of first start.

How many rookies have started at quarterback for the Bears? - WGN-TV - Starting quarterback Justin Fields will be sidelined with a thumb injury suffered in the loss to the Vikings on October 15.

Chicago Bears defense realizing value of mixing up approach - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - It’s not coming from desired means, but the Chicago Bears secondary has enjoyed better breaks on the ball because of heat generated on QBs.

Are the Bears looking to trade CB Jaylon Johnson? - USA Today Chicago Bears - Jaylon Johnson would garner strong interest on the trade market. But are the Bears interested in trading him away?

Tyler Scott Player Profile - ChicagoBears.com - Bears wide receiver Tyler Scott understands the importance of patience. He’s had to be patient his entire career. He also loves to seek out and collect sports trading cards.

Jackson: A culture clash exists between Bears QBs Justin Fields and Tyson Bagent - Chicago Sun-Times - The race card in this situation is not necessarily about the color of someone’s skin or the texture of their culture, it’s about the optics of opportunities when it comes to people who have a certain skin color and textured culture.

Finley: Bears don’t plan to put QB Justin Fields on IR - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears don’t plan to put the quarterback on injured reserve and don’t anticipate him to need surgery to fix his dislocated thumb, coach Matt Eberflus said Friday.

Finley: Tyson Bagent to latest to take a spin on the Bears’ QB carousel - Chicago Sun-Times - Since George McCaskey became chairman in May 2011, the Bears have had 16 starting quarterbacks.

Hoge’s Bears Things: Offensive line shuffle and my prediction for Bears-Raiders - CHGO Bears - The Bears’ offensive line is not in a good place, and yet, one of the five best available linemen might not even start on Sunday against the Raiders.

Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders predictions: The Backup QB Bowl comes to Soldier Field - CHGO Bears - The Chicago Bears are 1-5, a massive civic disappointment after a lot of offseason hype. Justin Fields in on the sidelines with a dislocated thumb and rookie Tyson Bagent — who was starting a Division II game at this time last year — is waiting in the wings.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears vs. Raiders Preview & What to Expect Without Justin Fields - CHGO Bears - In this CHGO Bears Podcast, Will DeWitt and Nicholas Moreano provide an in-depth preview for the Week 7 matchup between the Bears and Raiders.

Potash: Bears safety Eddie Jackson out vs. Raiders; Jaquan Brisker questionable - Chicago Sun-Times - Jackson started last week against the Vikings after missing three games with a foot injury, but he played only 14 snaps after it “flared up” on him. Brisker injured his groin in practice Friday. But RT Darnell Wright is expected to play despite a shoulder injury.

Potash: Bears’ Jaquan Brisker aiming to make a bigger impact - Chicago Sun-Times - The second-year safety was pegged for a big leap in 2023, but hasn’t made the same impact as last year. “I’m a team player. But last year I was more involved in the calls.” Now he has another hurdle to clear — he’s questionable for Sunday’s game with a groin injury.

The #Bears are expected to be in the hunt for a quarterback in the '24 draft.



After travels to see Caleb Williams & Drake Maye, detailed reports on both.



'All the struggles they’ve gone through ... if they get the No. 1 pick, there’s a payoff waiting.'https://t.co/vwS5nE8FOB — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) October 20, 2023

Biggs’ 2024 Draft preview: Will Chicago Bears draft a QB in 2024? Intel on top prospects. - Chicago Tribune - It’s becoming likely the Chicago Bears will be in the market for a quarterback again in the 2024 NFL draft — and GM Ryan Poles is in position to consider USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye in a touted QB draft class.

Biggs’ 2024 NFL draft preview: Likely No. 1 pick Caleb Williams on Chicago Bears radar - Chicago Tribune - A rough outing at Notre Dame for USC quarterback Caleb Williams hasn’t damaged his profile with NFL teams, and he’s a tantalizing prospect as the Chicago Bears look ahead to the draft.

Biggs’ 2024 NFL draft preview: Is UNC QB Drake Maye an option for Chicago Bears? - Chicago Tribune - As the Chicago Bears monitor college quarterbacks ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, North Carolina’s Drake Maye has drawn comparisons to NFL stars Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence and Carson Palmer. Jack’s note: Biggs has been here for long enough to deserve the respect, but he kind of spammed the “draft a quarterback” angle this week. It’s week 7.

Raiders coach won’t say which QB will start vs. Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - Josh McDaniels said his staff would meet after practice and choose between veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Aidan O’Connell.

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out against Bears, Brian Hoyer to start for Las Vegas - NFL.com - Veteran Brian Hoyer will get the start Sunday against the Chicago Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source informed of the situation.

Report: Brian Hoyer will start Sunday at at Chicago Bears - Silver And Black Pride - The Athletic is reporting veteran Brian Hoyer will start for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at the Chicago Bears.

Berckes' Best Bets: Full Sunday Slate - Windy City Gridiron - How to bet the action in Week 7

Keys to the game roundtable for Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have it all to do if they’re going to beat the Raiders with their back up. Our crew breaks it down

Silverstein: The Impossible Task of Kicking Away From Devin Hester - Windy City Gridiron - The four ways Devin Hester changed games... without the ball.

Wiltfong's Bears vs Raiders Injury Report: Fields, Davis, Jackson out for Chicago - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s the full injury report for the Bears and Raiders.

Sunderbruch's 2024 Chicago Mocks: Different Draft Philosophies, Part 1 - Windy City Gridiron - It feels too early to be worried about mock drafts, but it’s Chicago. The Bears have ample resources in the 2024 draft, but whether or not they finally take a step forward might depend on what philosophy they adopt toward team building.

Salo's Fantasy Football Week 7: How Bears players are expected to perform - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears host the Raiders this Sunday, and Fantasy Football websites have overviews of the stars of the show.

