Best Bets: Prop Time!

We’re rolling along pretty good on the player prop bets so let’s keep the same format. I’m looking for good matchups for wide receivers and running backs to take the over bet. You can always run the opposite direction and focus in on players facing tough matchups and grab the under - and maybe we’ll do that one of these weeks - but for right now, let’s keep rolling with the positive energy.

Picks: AJ Dillon over 39.5 yards rushing against the Broncos

Josh Jacobs over 74.5 yards rushing and over 16.5 yards longest run against the Bears

Kenneth Walker III over 75.5 yards rushing against the Cardinals

Brandon Aiyuk over 67.5 yards receiving against the Vikings

Tyreek Hill over 96.5 yards rushing + receiving and over 28.5 yards longest reception

Raheem Mostert over 67.5 yards rushing + receiving and over 13.5 yards rushing

Puka Nacua over 61.5 yards receiving

What do you think of these choices? Hit up the comments below and let me know your favorite props of the week.