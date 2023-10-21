Bears activate Doug Kramer, make other roster moves

The Chicago Bears activated center Doug Kramer to the active roster earlier today. The 2022 sixth-round draft pick was in the midst of his 21-day practice window after a stint on injured reserve. He has yet to appear in an NFL game, but with the injuries up front for Chicago, there's a good chance he will suit up tomorrow against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In case you missed it, the Bears released cornerback Joejuan Williams yesterday, which is the open roster spot that Kramer takes.

Also today, the Bears released offensive lineman Austen Pleasants from the practice squad. They then signed Joejuan Williams to their practice squad while elevating him to the active roster for the Raiders game.

Good news can be found in some transactions the Bears didn't make today, as neither Justin Fields (thumb) nor Nate Davis (ankle) were placed on IR, so the team must expect both back in less than four games.