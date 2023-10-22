 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bears vs. Raiders: Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show!

Talk about the Bears and Raiders game here!

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. and Bill Zimmerman
Dr. Mason West
Las Vegas Raiders v Chicago Bears Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bill Zimmerman has another "Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show!" lined up to talk about the Chicago Bears' impressive 30 to 12 win against the Las Vegas Raiders, and his guest this week is writer/editor at Awful Announcing, Matt Clapp!

Matt is a Bears fan and one of my favorite follows on Twitter here, @DaBearNecess (his Chicago Cubs Tweets are here: @TheBlogfines), and you can read his stuff at Awful Announcing and The Comeback.

Come hang out with Bill and Matt live on 2nd City Gridiron moments after the final whistle. Remember to subscribe and turn the notifications on so you know when we go live.

2nd City Gridiron is our video home, so hit the link to subscribe and turn those notifications on so you never miss when we go LIVE!

You can also listen to the podcast version here once we publish it wherever you get your pods:

