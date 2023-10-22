Bears vs. Raiders: Open Thread

This is now your thread to talk about the game, but keep in mind all open threads are rated WCG-MA, so enter at your own risk.

The inactive lists for the Chicago Bears and the Las Vegas Raiders are out for today’s game, and you can check those out here. Are you ready for the Tyson Bagent experience?

Chicago’s Inactives

CB - Terell Smith

RB - Roschon Johnson -

RG - Nate Davis

S - Eddie Jackson

QB - Justin Fields

C - Dan Feeney

Center Doug Kramer is active and will suit up for the first time in his Bears career.

Las Vegas’ Inactives

QB - Jimmy Garoppolo

CB - Jakorian Bennett

CB - Nate Hobbs

LB - Amari Burney

WR - Kristan Wilkerson

DT - Nesta Jade Silvera

