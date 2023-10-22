WCG Sunday Livestream: Week 7 - Bears vs Raiders

After scoring 28 points against the Denver Broncos and scoring 40 in the win over the Washington Commanders, last week’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings felt like a cartoony piano crash. The Chicago Bears offense returned to its awful form from weeks 1-3 looking completely unprepared and Justin Fields left with a dislocated thumb, though not putting him on IR suggests he’ll be back in a week or two.

That means for the foreseeable future, it’s UDFA Tyson Bagent time.

Bagent came in last week in relief, turned the ball over twice and ran for a touchdown, and now gets his first career start against Brian Hoyer and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fields is still QB1 until he’s not, but until then, opportunities to show you belong in the league don’t come along very often, and Bagent has one here, in an offense that has disappointed in four of six games, and against a team that can be vulnerable.

Which means Bagent’s best friends on the Navy and Orange, should the Bears find a way to beat the Raiders, should be Cole Kmet and DJ Moore. Admittedly, they’re two guys that he hasn’t had a lot of time with as the backup, but two cornerstones of the offense nonetheless that he should look to any chance he gets.

When you’re 1-5... Bear Down, my friends.

Today’s WCG Sunday Livestream will be kind of a wild one, as Sam is expected to join later, but between Fields’ injury, a very lackadaisical performance on the field, and Luke Getsy continuing to exist, a lot happened on Sunday and we have a lot to talk about.

Of course, if you want to join the conversation, here’s how:

The comment thread in this post. Look down.

Over on the Twitch channel.

And over at the social media circuit - Twitter (@WCGridiron, @SJS_illini, @SamHouseholder), BlueSky (@sjsillini, @samhouseholder), Hive (@sjsillini), LiveJournal, MySpace, Geocities, BandCamp...

We’ll be live at 9:30 AM CT. See you then!