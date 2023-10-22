Watch Tyson Bagent’s first touchdown pass

Last week we got to see the first-ever rushing touchdown from Chicago Bears rookie undrafted free agent quarterback Tyson Bagent, and this week he tossed his first NFL TD pass.

It was a five-yard scoring throw to running back D’Onta Foreman and the third TD of the day for Chicago’s reserve tailback. Foreman’s first two were both on the ground with a two-yard and a three-yard run.

Bagent has been efficient so far in his first NFL start against the Las Vegas Raiders.