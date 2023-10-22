NFL Week 8 Odds: Chargers are favored by 8.5 over the Bears on SNF

The Chicago Bears have won two of their last three games, and next up, a national audience will get to see them try for win number three when they face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. The NFL and NBC had the option to flex the game out of primetime, but the ravenous Chicago football market was too hard to pass up.

We’re tuning in for our favorite team every single week.

The early odds from our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook are available for the game, and they have the Chargers as an 8.5-point favorite at Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium. The over/under opens at 44.5, and the money line is +330 for Chicago and -425 for Los Angeles.

Earlier today, the (2-5) Bears dismantled the Raiders 30 to 12 with their rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent under center, while the (2-4) Chargers and QB Justin Herbert lost in Kansas City 31 to 17. Justin Fields’ thumb injury will likely keep him out one more week, so that means NBC will get to fire up their hype machine for Chicago’s rookie undrafted free agent.

What are your thoughts on the early odds for this one?