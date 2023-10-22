Bears give game balls to Jaylon Johnson, Tyson Bagent and D’Onta Foreman

The Chicago Bears picked up their second win of the season earlier today against the Las Vegas Raiders, 30 to 12, and a win brings the chance to hand out some game balls.

Head coach Matt Eberflus had footballs for three players, and the Bears social media team shared the video from the locker room.

This one felt good. pic.twitter.com/cyXFarnzcR — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 22, 2023

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson had three tackles, two interceptions, and one returned 39 yards for a touchdown. Before today’s game, Johnson had only one career interception.

Quarterback Tyson Bagent completed 21 of 29 passes (72.4% for 162 yards, with one touchdown and a passer rating of 97.2. He had three runs for 24 yards. This was Bagent’s first start and first TD pass.

Running back D’Onta Foreman ran 16 times for 89 yards (5.6 ypc) with two TDs, and he had three receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown. This was his second career three-TD day.