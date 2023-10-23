The Bear’s Den, October 23, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears vs. Raiders: Davante Adams, Tyrique Stevenson fun to watch – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears rookie cornerback had his hands full with one of the best WRs in the NFL, and he made some key stops.

D’Onta Foreman steps up big in Bears’ win over Raiders - 670 - Making the most of his opportunity to be the Bears’ lead back, veteran D’Onta Foreman rushed for 89 yards and scored three touchdowns in Chicago’s 30-12 win against Las Vegas on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Bears rookie Tyson Bagent impresses in his first NFL start - 670 - After awarding a game ball to rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent following the Bears’ 30-12 win against the Raiders on Sunday, head coach Matt Eberflus made it clear who will continue forward as the team’s starter under center.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (groin) active vs. Raiders - 670 - Bears second-year safety Jaquan Brisker (groin) is active against the Raiders on Sunday. He was limited in practice Friday due to a groin injury.

Haugh: Bagent provides fun diversion in woeful Bears season - 670 - In his first NFL start, Bears undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent impressed by leading Chicago to a 30-12 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Soldier Field.

NFL Week 8 Odds: Chargers are favored by 8.5 over the Bears on SNF - Windy City Gridiron - Early odds are out for week eight in the NFL.

3 takeaways from Bears’ 30-12 rout of Raiders - Chicago Sun-Times - What was Matt Eberflus doing as time drained at the end of the first half? Plus, a big-picture look at Tyson Bagent and Teven Jenkins.

Bears’ Jaylon Johnson ups the pay day ante with pick-6 - Chicago Sun-Times - Johnson, looking for a contract extension, had two interceptions in the fourth quarter that put the finishing touch on another excellent defensive performance by an improving Bears defense in a 30-12 victory over the Raiders at Soldier Field.

QB Tyson Bagent lives dream, helps steer Bears to 30-12 win over Raiders - Chicago Sun-Times - Set aside the details and the big picture for a moment and enjoy what happened Sunday: A kid who grew up in the middle of nowhere West Virginia, played Division II and went undrafted just stepped up and won a game for the Bears as a rookie.

Bears RB D’Onta Foreman told himself to ‘go be dominant’ — and he did - Chicago Sun-Times - He ran 16 times for 89 yards and caught three passes for 31 more. He finished with two rushing touchdowns and his first-ever receiving touchdown, becoming the third Bears running back since 2000 to total three scores in a game.

Tyson Bagent receives game ball in locker room.

Thanks players for having his backpic.twitter.com/CnRar0IpqF — ✶Ⓜ️ ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) October 22, 2023

Tyson Bagent takes advantage of the little he’s given in Bears’ victory - Chicago Sun-Times - The rookie deserves another start, whether Justin Fields’ thumb is healed or not.

Don’t confuse Bears’ blowout win with big-picture progress - Chicago Sun-Times - Joyous, boyish cheering erupted from the Soldier Field home locker room for the first time in 13 months Sunday.

QB Tyson Bagent plays clean, clockwork game in Bears’ 30-12 win over Raiders - Chicago Sun-Times - He got all the help he needed, too: The offensive line was solid, the running game was powerful and the defense was overwhelming.

Chicago Bears game grades: Tyson Bagent's first day produces a gold star - CHGO - Quarterback Tyson Bagent had a great first start for the Chicago Bears, how did the rest of the team do in their win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday?

Instant Reactions: D'Onta Foreman and Tyson Bagent lead Chicago Bears to first home win in over a year - CHGO - The Chicago Bears ended a 392-day losing streak at Soldier Field, thanks to a pair of backups and a strong defensive effort against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tyson Bagent’s underdog moment deserves better than Justin Fields debate – NBC Sports Chicago - Sunday was Tyson Bagent's moment. Enjoy it for what it was -- the triumph of a true underdog.

Bears vs. Raiders: D’Onta Foreman gives team energy in Week 7 win – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears running back scored three touchdowns against the Raiders at Soldier Field.

Bears observations: Tyson Bagent does his job in dominating win vs. Raiders – NBC Sports Chicago - Tyson Bagent wasn't special Sunday, but special wasn't required as the Bears destroyed the Raiders 30-12 behind a strong running game and a dominant defense.

Haugh: Bagent provides fun diversion in woeful Bears season - 670 - In his first NFL start, Bears undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent impressed by leading Chicago to a 30-12 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Soldier Field.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Raiders-Bears Week 7recap : What a brutal loss - Silver And Black Pride - An instant review of Week 7 as the Las Vegas Raiders were blown out by the Chicago Bears on Sunday as quarterback Brian Hoyer was awful

Packers' defense loses Devonte Wyatt, Darnell Savage, Eric Stokes to injuries - NBC Sports - The Packers lost three key players on defense in the first half today against the Broncos.

Packers lose to Broncos 19-17, haunted by continued first half struggles - Acme Packing Company - Another dismal first half set the stage for a frustrating loss for Matt LaFleur and his team.

Former NFL ref Gene Steratore believes the Packers stole a TD - Acme Packing Company - "So in my opinion, Surtain possesses the ball with two feet down before the receiver does. Therefore, I think it’s an interception."

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Bears give game balls to Jaylon Johnson, Tyson Bagent and D’Onta Foreman - Windy City Gridiron - Winning games is a lot more fun!

Salo: Foreman Helps Bears Secure First Win At Home in Over a Year - Windy City Gridiron - Their first win at Soldier Field in a long time as Chicago comes out on top 30 to 12 against the Raiders.

Bears vs. Raiders: Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show! - Windy City Gridiron - Talk about the Bears and Raiders game here!

Wiltfong: Watch Tyson Bagent’s first touchdown pass - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears rookie had a nice day.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.