Bears Over Beers: Have the Bears turned a corner?

Hosts Jeff Berckes and EJ Snyder are taking your questions each Wednesday at 8 pm central on the Chicago Bears as we put the final touches of analysis on the game from the prior week and shift to previewing the next opponent and everything in between. That “in-between” part can be anything you’d like to know, from rankings to drafts to general conversations on pop culture, food, beverage, etc. Hit up the comment section below to let us know what you’d like to hear about.

JB is on vacation this week, so Lester will be guest hosting with EJ.

If you do the Twitter (X) thing, you can vote on the beer Lester drinks tonight.

Which beverage should I drink on Bears Over Beers with @FootballEJ tonight at 8 CT? — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) October 25, 2023

Hang with us over on 2nd City Gridiron YouTube, or watch below!

The podcast is available on your favorite podcast platform under the Windy City Gridiron channel or on the cool player below here.

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!