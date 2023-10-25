Bears designate Braxton Jones and Khalid Kareem for return from IR

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears designated left tackle Braxton Jones and defensive end Khalid Kareem for return from injured reserve. This will begin a 21-day window for the team to determine if they are ready to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Jones went on injured reserve with a neck he sustained on September 17 against the Buccaneers, and Kareem was put on IR after injuring his hip in practice before their week three game against the Chiefs.

NFL rules allow teams to designate up to eight players to return from IR each season, and the Bears have now used five of those. They currently have three players on the injured reserve list: running back Khalil Herbert, corner Josh Blackwell, and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown.

In other Bears injury news, head coach Matt Eberflus said there is no further update on the thumb injury to quarterback Justin Fields, only that he’s “progressing” and is still week-to-week.

Running back Roschon Johnson hasn’t fully exited concussion protocol, but he’s to the point where he can practice.

Right tackle Darnell Wright was clearly having issues with his left shoulder in Sunday’s game, and now he’s battling a toe injury after getting stepped on against the Raiders.

Full Wednesday report here: