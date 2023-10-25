D’Onta Foreman wins FedEx Ground Player of the Week

D’Onta Foreman had a fantastic game for the Chicago Bears on Sunday. In fact, he had such a good day, that no NFL running back had a better one.

Foreman led the Bears to a 30 to 12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and won the FedEx NFL Ground Player of the Week after he scored two touchdowns on the ground and had 89 yards on 16 carries. He also added 31 yards through the air on three catches and added a third touchdown on the day on one of those receptions.

Foreman beat out Joshua Kelley of the Los Angeles Chargers and Kenneth Walker of the Seattle Seahawks.

It was Foreman’s fourth career nomination, but it was his first victory. He is also the first Bears player to win the award since Justin Fields won it in week 10 of 2020.

Due to his victory, Federal Express will donate $2,000 in Foreman’s name to a Historically Black College or University, which will be applied towards needs-based scholarships to deserving HBCU students.