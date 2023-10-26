Bears vs Chargers: Everything you need to know for Week 8

Share All sharing options for: Bears vs Chargers: Everything you need to know for Week 8

The Chicago Bears will play their second primetime game this season on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers, and both teams have only managed two wins thus far. The Bears have won two of their last three contests, while L.A. has lost two in a row following their week five bye.

The Chargers are a big favorite, but if the Bears can keep running the ball like they have, maybe that will open up some passing windows for rookie Tyson Bagent to exploit. Los Angeles is allowing a league-worst 310 passing yards per game, so if they try to take away Chicago's quick game, Bagent may find some success over the top.

The Bears will need to gameplan for Khalil Mack (7 sacks), Morgan Fox (5), and Joey Bosa (3), but they are coming off their best day of pass protection this year.

We’ll keep compiling all our Bears-Raiders stuff here in this story stream — both preview and post-game — so check back often.