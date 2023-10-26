The Bear’s Den, October 26, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Schmitz: Reviewing the Film from Bears vs Raiders - Da Bears Blog - I hope you had a happy All-22uesday folks — I certainly did!

Bears rookie QB Tyson Bagent set to make second NFL start - 670 - As the healing process continues for Justin Fields and his injured right thumb, Bears rookie Tyson Bagent is set to make his second straight start at quarterback when Chicago visits the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

Jaquan Brisker shares keys to Bears’ defensive turnaround - 670 - Bears safety Jaquan Brisker traced the Chicago defense’s recent success to a combination of factors, as he told the Bernstein & Holmes Show on Tuesday.

Should Bears trade Jaylon Johnson? Tony Dungy weighs in on rumors – NBC Sports Chicago - The NFL trade deadline is looming and the talented Bears cornerback’s name has come up often.

Chicago Bears injury report: Darnell Wright, Roschon Johnson news – NBC Sports Chicago - Plus other big updates to Bears starters on offense and defense

Awful Bears, Dolphins, Steelers stat exposes Chase Claypool – NBC Sports Chicago - The records show that the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers have been better off without NFL wide receiver Chase Claypool on the roster

Bears-Chargers: Tyson Bagent-DJ Moore bond holds key in Week 8 – NBC Sports Chicago - The Chargers likely will make Tyson Bagent pass a tougher test in start No. 2. If that’s the case, a blossoming relationship with DJ Moore, one that started in...

Bears should heed Tony Dungy’s advice on Tyson Bagent-Justin Fields QB dilemma – NBC Sports Chicago - Tony Dungy has seen Kurt Warner and Brock Purdy rise from obscurity to claim starting jobs. Should Tyson Bagent continue to play well, the Hall of Fame coach...

Chicago Bears left tackle Braxton Jones set to return to practice - CHGO - The Bears have returned to Halas Hall to begin their prep for a primetime matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night

Bears LT Braxton Jones returns to practice - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s his first step toward rejoining game action after going on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Bears coach: QB Justin Fields’ injury is ‘progressing’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields is progressing in his return from a dislocated right thumb but remains “week-to-week,” coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.

Bears QB Tyson Bagent: First start meant ‘everything’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Bagent didn’t try to downplay what his first start meant to him — and those around him.

D’Onta Foreman deserves to remain the Bears’ top running back - Chicago Sun-Times - Whether Roschon Johnson makes it back after missing two games or not should have no bearing on how much Foreman plays against the Chargers.

Should Bears trade Jaylon Johnson? Tony Dungy weighs in on rumors – NBC Sports Chicago - The NFL trade deadline is looming and the talented Bears cornerback’s name has come up often.

Air it out? Bears QB Bagent eager only to win again - Chicago Sun-Times - The undrafted rookie from Division II Shepherd is confident in his arm strength and ability to execute a more aggressive game plan than OC Luke Getsy used against the Raiders last week. But he’s not going to force anything. “I’m excited to do whatever I’m asked to do,” he said.

Country Club Hills invites Chicago Bears to build stadium in south suburb - Chicago Sun-Times - The south suburb joins Naperville, Waukegan, Aurora and Richton Park in courting the team, which has hit an impasse in property tax negotiations in Arlington Heights.

Time for Bears to end CB Jaylon Johnson’s uncertainty, sign him to extension - Chicago Sun-Times - It’d be ideal for both sides to get a new contract in place for Johnson by Saturday, ahead of the Chargers game and the trade deadline.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Packers Analysis: The Case for Keeping and Getting Rid of Everyone - Acme Packing Company - As the Packers continue to underwhelm, the fanbase is divided on who’s to blame, and how to fix it.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Derek Carr on Thursday night’s emotions: “I didn’t even cuss nobody out” - NBC Sports - Last Thursday night, Saints quarterback Derek Carr embarrassed himself (frankly) by being too demonstrative in his effort to blame teammates for bad plays.

Tyrod Taylor becomes first Black quarterback to ever win a game for the Giants - NBC Sports - The New York Giants entered the NFL in 1925.

Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy has “enough time” to clear the concussion protocol for Sunday vs. Bengals - NBC Sports - 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy landed in the concussion protocol after Monday night’s loss to the Vikings.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Bears Over Beers: Have the Bears turned a corner? - Windy City Gridiron - Join the fellas in a show where you get to take the lead.

The 2023 Chicago Bears may be discovering their identity as a team - Windy City Gridiron - An improving defense and strong running game has the Chicago Bears looking like a different team over the past few weeks. Is that enough to spark a turnaround?

D’Onta Foreman wins FedEx Ground Player of the Week in week 7 - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears running back helped propel the team to a 30 to 12 win over the Raiders

Bears designate Braxton Jones and Khalid Kareem for return from IR - Windy City Gridiron - All the latest about the injured Chicago Bears here.

Tyson Bagent’s success was propelled by running game, says NFL analyst - Windy City Gridiron - Anthony Herron felt the run game was key to Bagent having success throwing the ball

Wiltfong’s Sackwatch: Breaking down the Chicago Bears’ pass protection against the Raiders - Windy City Gridiron - Only two sacks to break down this week and it was a Bears win!

Gabriel: It’s October, so where are NFL teams regarding draft day decisions - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel shares what NFL teams are thinking right now in the scouting and drafting process.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.