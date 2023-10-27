Bears Reacts Results: Fan confidence in the team is up

The Chicago Bears have played better of late, but there's still a long way to go to shake off the stink of the 0-4 start. Fan confidence in the Bears was seriously shaken after losing to the Packers in week one, and then our confidence scraped the bottom of the barrel the next few weeks. As expected, it spiked up, down, then up as they won two of their next three, but that down after week six is fresh in our minds.

The loss to the Vikings was disappointing, but it also seems to have negated what we witnessed the offense do in weeks four and five. In those games against the Broncos and Commanders, the offense averaged 461 yards and 34 points per game. Justin Fields threw for 617 yards and eight touchdowns. Yes, a late interception ruined any chance for a win against Denver, but the way Fields and the offense were clicking, combined with the defense starting to flash, had many of us thinking they figured some things out on both sides of the ball.

The defense continued its fine play against the Vikings, but the offense took a step back. With extra time to prepare, it was like offensive coordinator Luke Getsy never bothered to scout the blitz-happy Vikes. It was like he forgot what worked the previous two weeks.

The game plan was bad, and Fields’ play in the game was bad.

And then last week, Tyson Bagent played one of the more efficient and safe games we’ve seen a Chicago QB play in some time. He was clearly playing not to lose, and a hearty rushing attack helped the Bears knock off a mediocre Raiders team.

Sunday night in L.A. against the Chargers will present a bigger test for Bagent and the Bears. Getsy appears to prefer a pocket-passing triggerman for his offense, so he may dial up some shots for his rookie QB. The Chargers’ secondary has been suspect all year, so if the Bears can slow L.A.'s fantastic pass rush, they may have a shot, then again Chicago is a heavy underdog in the game, so I wouldn’t bet on it.

Over half of our fans again believe the franchise is on the right track, so if they can’t pull off the SNF upset, what would it take to keep the momentum of our confidence going?

