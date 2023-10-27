The Bear’s Den, October 27, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Bears podcast: Tyson Bagent goes prime time - Chicago Sun-Times - The rookie quarterback will make his second start on “Sunday Night Football” against the Chargers.

Bears predictions: Week 8 at Chargers - Chicago Sun-Times - The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ “Sunday Night Football” game at the Chargers.

Chicago Bears linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards will be tested against the Chargers - CHGO - Chicago Bears linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards will have a tough test against all the weapons that the Los Angeles Chargers have at their disposal.

List of suburbs in the mix for new Chicago Bears stadium – NBC Sports Chicago - These are the suburbs that have made an official pitch to become the new home of the Chicago Bears

Do the Chicago Bears play on Monday Night Football this season? – NBC Sports Chicago - As the Chicago Bears prepare for their second primetime game of the year this weekend, taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, some fans...

NFL trade deadline: Jaylon Johnson ready for anything with Bears – NBC Sports Chicago - With the trade deadline approaching, Jaylon Johnson discussed the slow contract talks with the Bears and preparing to be traded even if he has been told that’s...

670 staff predictions: Bears-Chargers

- The Bears (2-5) visit the Chargers (2-4) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.

Emma: 3 storylines to follow in Bears-Chargers - 670 - All eyes will be on Bears rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent when Chicago (2-5) visits the Los Angeles Chargers (2-5) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Bears’ Luke Getsy praises Tyson Bagent’s ‘clean game’ - 670 - Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy praised rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent for his clean performance in Chicago’s 30-12 win against the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday.

Bears’ Roschon Johnson cleared from concussion protocol - 670 - Bears rookie running back Roschon Johnson has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol after missing the past two games and feels back to full health, he said Thursday.

The Bears still haven’t replaced Khalil Mack - Chicago Sun-Times - His impact with the Chargers has been muted only compared to the expectations many around the NFL had for his career. Six years ago last month, the Bears traded for Mack and gave him a $141 million contract, a record for a defensive player.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker still out with illness - Chicago Sun-Times - Brisker did not practice for the second consecutive day and his status for Sunday’s game against the Chargers is in doubt. Safety Eddie Jackson (foot) and right tackle Darnell Wright (shoulder/toe) were limited.

Rookie running back Roschon Johnson ready to roll - Chicago Sun-Times - Johnson has missed the last two games after suffering a concussion against the Commanders on Oct. 5. “I feel 100%,” he said. “Feels great to be back.”

Jaylon Johnson looking for ‘respect, security’ in contract talks - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears cornerback hinted the Bears have said he will not be traded, with the Oct. 31 deadline looming, but remains skeptical, “because someone can say one thing and you believe it and then something else happens. I don’t believe … hardly anything. I’m going off actions.”

Bears OC Luke Getsy should stay conservative with QB Tyson Bagent vs. Chargers - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears played it safe in Bagent’s starting debut, and while that might not be thrilling to watch, it’s prudent to stick with that type of game plan this week.

Chargers Injury Report: Joshua Palmer sits out Wednesday’s practice - Bolts From The Blue - After recording a career-high 133 receiving yards against the Chiefs, Chargers WR Joshua Palmer was a non-participant to begin Bears prep.

Houston Oilers great Billy “White Shoes” Johnson to be honored at Texans-Titans game - NBC Sports - Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, a Houston Oilers receiver and returner known for his highlight-reel touchdowns and end zone celebrations, will be honored later this season by a team he didn’t exactly play for.

Roquan Smith promises he will play Sunday - NBC Sports - Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith missed Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury, but he was a full participant Thursday and said he will cowboy up for Sunday’s game against Arizona.

2023 NCAAF Hot Seat Rankings: Heat stays on Tom Allen, Jimbo Fisher as Jim Harbaugh, Sam Pittman, Brady Hoke rise - CBSSports.com - The 2023 coaching carousel is not yet spinning, but it might start soon

Silverstein: 11 NFL historians select Devin Hester for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027 - Windy City Gridiron - This is good news. I’ll explain.

Householder: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers game preview - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears head to Los Angeles for a Sunday Night Football showdown against the Chargers.

Bears vs Chargers: Everything you need to know for Week 8 - Windy City Gridiron - All our Bears-Chargers stuff right here:

