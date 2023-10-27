 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bear Bones: Bears vs. Chargers preview, injury update, NFL news & more

Check out the podcast or video version of our latest Bear Bones right here.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. and Khari Thompson
Danny Meehan
The Chicago Bears match up with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, and each team is looking for their third win this season. Chicago’s QB2 Tyson Bagent will get his second consecutive start, and he’ll be facing the league’s worst pass defense. L.A.’s Justin Herbert leads an explosive offense against a suddenly capable Chicago defense.

Check out our latest Bears Bones for our Bears-Chargers preview in the video of podcast versions below.

Usual host Mason West is off this week, so co-hosts Danny Meehan and Khari Thompson pair up for the first time ever. They’ll preview the game, discuss Bagent-mania, and so much more.

The podcast version is right here:

