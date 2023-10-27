Bears vs Chargers Injury Report: Darnell Wright is in, Braxton Jones is out

The injury reports are available for the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers in advance of their Sunday Night Football tilt, and there's been some improvement for Chicago.

First, the bad news...

Justin Fields, QB (Right Thumb) - Out

Nate Davis, RG (Ankle) - Out

Terell Smith, CB (Illness) - Out

With Fields out again, it'll be Tyson Bagent making his second career start. Head coach Matt Eberflus said that Fields is "progressing" and that they are "happy with where he is." He didn't get into whether or not Fields has been able to grip and throw a football, but he'll give an update on Monday.

With Davis out, it'll likely be Teven Jenkins at right guard and Cody Whitehair at left guard. These two, along with center Lucas Patrick, all played well on Sunday against the Raiders.

Eberflus also said that left tackle Braxton Jones (neck), who is in his 21-day practice window after being on injured reserve, will not be activated for Sunday. He was limited at practice all week.

The other injured Bears...

Dan Feeney, (Knee) - Questionable

Eddie Jackson, S (Foot) - Questionable

Jaquan Brisker, S (Illness) - Questionable

Both Feeney and Jackson were full go at Friday's practice, and Eberflus said that Jackson is “trending in the right direction."

Brisker has been battling an illness all week and didn't practice.

And the good news...

The Bears gave no injury designation for running back Roschon Johnson or right tackle Darnell Wright, so both are ready for the Chargers.

Defensive end Khalid Kareem, who is also in his 21-day practice window, was a full participant all week and could be available to be activated if the Bears feel they need him.

The Chargers have six players on their injury report, all questionable, with the following having practiced in full on Friday.

Gerald Everett, TE (Hip)

Alohi Gilman, S (Heel)

Jalen Guyton, WR (Knee) (Player is on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform)

Otito Ogbonnia, DT (Knee) (Player is on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform)

Both Guyton and Ogbonnia are on the PUP list, so they'd need to be activated to play.

And these two Chargers were limited at today's practice.

Deane Leonard, CB (Hamstring)

Josh Palmer, WR (Knee)

Gilman, Everett, and Palmer are all listed as usual starters for them,