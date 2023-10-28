Best Bets: Prop Bets!

We’ve got more good match ups for Week 8 so let’s keep slaying our prop bets together. I really like the New York Jets to win the battle of Jersey against the New York Giants this week on the strength of Breece Hall. Hall’s yardage total isn’t low, exactly, but it’s definitely something he can clear against a Giants defense that has struggled to slow down opposing RBs. Game flow and usage should help Hall clear those totals easily to start us off right with the yardage props.

I like picking on the Commanders secondary and so will Jalen Hurts. The randomness between AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith can sometimes make this risky, so I’m just taking both of them. Problem solved.

I’m also taking DJ Moore’s yardage prop as it’s still incredibly low at 57.5 for the focal point of the offense. I think Moore will grind out the yardage necessary to get him over the line against a Chargers defense that has been burned all year. I’m even more confident in the reception bet at over 4.5 catches. Fire that one up if you can get it.

I love Alvin Kamara this weekend. He’s looking close to his old self and getting extremely high usage. I’ll take whatever I can get out of him right now, including the explosive play bets. Same with Travis Etienne. The Steelers have been generous to opposing running backs this year. Both have good match ups, both have shown they can get it done.

We’ll round it all out with a few receivers I like this week including Christian Kirk, continuing to be a reliable floor guy for Trevor Lawrence, Zay Flowers for the Ravens, and Amari Cooper for the Browns. All three guys get favorable match ups against soft secondaries and have been producing well in these spots all year.

Picks: Breece Hall over 67.5 yards rushing, over 88.5 yards rushing + receiving

AJ Brown over 89.5 yards receiving, DeVonta Smith over 48.5 yards receiving

DJ Moore over 4.5 receptions, over 57.5 yards receiving

Amari Cooper over 49.5 yards receiving, over 20.5 yards longest reception

Travis Etienne over 87.5 yards rushing + receiving

Zay Flowers over 55.5 yards receiving

Christian Kirk over 53.5 yards receiving

Alvin Kamara over 91.5 yards rushing + receiving, over 13.5 yards longest rush, over 14.5 yards longest reception

(Numbers courtesy of our partners at DraftKings Sportsbooks)

