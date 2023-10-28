The Bear’s Den, October 28, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Mayer: Justin Fields ruled out of Sunday night game vs. Chargers - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears on Friday officially ruled quarterback Justin Fields out of Sunday night’s road game against the Chargers with a dislocated right thumb, meaning that Tyson Bagent will make his second straight start.

Cronin: Bears QB Justin Fields (thumb) ruled out for Chargers game - ESPN - Bears QB Justin Fields has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Chargers, meaning rookie Tyson Bagent will make his second straight start for Chicago.

Bears’ QB Justin Fields making good progress in thumb rehab – NBC Sports Chicago - Head coach Matt Eberflus kept info on Justin Fields’ dislocated thumb very limited on Friday, but did say that the Bears QB is making good progress in his rehab.

Chicago Bears safety duo in question for Chargers game - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Safety Eddie Jackson is questionable after going through a full practice Friday but safety Jaquan Brisker also is questionable due to illness.

Bears LT Braxton Jones won’t play Sunday night vs. Chargers - Bears Wire - Matt Eberflus said Bears LT Braxton Jones is a “no go” for Sunday night’s game vs. Chargers.

Hajduk: Bears’ RBs Foreman, Evans happy to be reunited in Chicago - ChicagoBears.com - After spending two seasons together with the Titans, running backs D’Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans are back together and are excited to continue boosting the Bears’ rushing attack.

Bears unlikely to make move at NFL trade deadline – NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles will look under every rock for a way to improve the Bears this season and in the future, but there are many reasons why a big move is unlikely at the...

Opinion: The Bears balled on Sunday, but they have situations to solve - WGN-TV - Tyson Bagent, D’onta Foreman and Jaylon Johnson put the Chicago Bears on their backs last weekend, and they delivered to the tune of a 30-12 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, but where does that leave the state of this team?

Parkins & Spiegel: Olin Kruetz preview Bears vs. Chargers - 670 The Score - “So if they’re going to do that, if I’m Justin Fields, I want out of Chicago. I want to go somewhere where they use me the way I think I can help a team win, the way I think I can be elite. I think they should stay with Bagent because that’s the kind of quarterback they want anyway.”

Wiederer: A supercharged debate about Tyson Bagent - Chicago Tribune - The reaction to Tyson Bagent’s victorious effort for the Bears has been all over the place in Chicago, creating a charged conversation that has been healthy and nuanced — until the high-volume extremists on both sides have taken over.

Finley: Bears’ QB Tyson Bagent earning fans as he overcomes undrafted ‘scarlet letter’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Most undrafted rookies never get the opportunity Bagent earned, much less look as comfortable as he did in the Bears’ 30-12 win against the Raiders.

Lieser: Safety Eddie Jackson says Rematch with Bears ‘a little personal’ for Chargers star Khalil Mack - Chicago Sun-Times - Plus, Jackson gave his thoughts on cornerback Jaylon Johnson potentially getting traded.

Finley: Will Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s best ever be good enough? - Chicago Sun-Times - What if the size, arm strength and composure that many around the league drool over isn’t enough to lift his franchise from the primordial ooze of mediocrity?

Former D-III coach says U-M staffer hired him to record future Big Ten foes - ESPN - Suspended Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions compensated at least one person for recording future Wolverine opponents with “a couple hundred dollars” and a ticket to a Michigan home game, according to the person.

Salo: How Bears players are expected to perform in Fantasy Football - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears travel to Los Angeles, and Fantasy Football websites have overviews of the stars of the show.

Berckes' Best Bets: Full Sunday Slate - Windy City Gridiron - How to bet Sunday’s NFL games

Keys to the Game Roundtable for Chicago Bears-Los Angeles Chargers - Windy City Gridiron - Our writers breakdown what the Bears need to do to win on the road on Sunday night.

Wiltfong: The Chicago Bears need to extend Jaylon Johnson - Windy City Gridiron - After his big day against the Raiders, 93% of Bears fans want to see corner Jaylon Johnson get his contract extension.

Infante: Jer’Zhan Newton scouting report - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst shares his scouting report on the top DT in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Wiltfong's Bears vs Chargers Injury Report: Darnell Wright is in, Braxton Jones is out - Windy City Gridiron - Full injury report for the Bears and Chargers here.

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears Have Best Odds to Land 2024 NFL Draft First Overall Pick - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears have the best odds of any team to land the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Wiltfong's Bears Reacts Results: Fan confidence in the team is up - Windy City Gridiron - We share the results of this week’s Reacts Bears confidence survey here.

