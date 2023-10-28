 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bears Transactions: Jaquan Brisker downgraded to out, Khalid Kareem activated

The Bears make a few moves on the eve of their Sunday Night Football game.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
/ new
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Bears adjusted their injury list for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers by downgrading safety Jaquan Brisker to out. He was questionable after not practicing all week due to an illness.

The Bears activated defensive end Khalid Kareem from injured reserve. He has yet to appear in a game for the Bears, but during his three years on the Colts, he appeared in 27 games with one start, 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, seven QB hits, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble. They also released offensive tackle Aviante Collins and safety A.J. Thomas.

Chicago's current 53-man roster is here, and their 16-man practice squad is here.

In This Stream

Bears vs Chargers: Everything you need to know for Week 8

View all 10 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...