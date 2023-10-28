Bears Transactions: Jaquan Brisker downgraded to out, Khalid Kareem activated

On Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Bears adjusted their injury list for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers by downgrading safety Jaquan Brisker to out. He was questionable after not practicing all week due to an illness.

The Bears activated defensive end Khalid Kareem from injured reserve. He has yet to appear in a game for the Bears, but during his three years on the Colts, he appeared in 27 games with one start, 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, seven QB hits, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble. They also released offensive tackle Aviante Collins and safety A.J. Thomas.

