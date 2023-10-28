NFL Trade Deadline Rumor: Bears Pursuing Commanders Chase Young

Earlier tonight, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio dropped an interesting trade deadline rumor about the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders.

“Per a league source, there are rumors in league circles linking the Bears to Commanders pass rusher Chase Young.”

“The Bears, who have significant cap space in 2024,” Florio writes, “would want to acquire Young and keep him, with a new contract.”

The 24-year-old Young was the defensive rookie of the year in 2020 and was selected as a Pro Bowler after racking up 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He tore his ACL and ruptured his patellar tendon in 2021, and he only played in 12 games in ‘21 and ‘22.

He missed Washington’s week one contest this year with a stinger, but he’s played in their next six, and he’s racked up five sacks.

There have been reports, rumors, and speculation for a while now about Washington listening to offers for both Young and Montez Sweat, their two soon-to-be 2024 free agent pass rushers. The Commanders are 3-4 and have a league-high $60 million allocated to their defensive line this season.

Earlier today, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that the “Commanders are listening to offers on Chase Young and Montez Sweat. They want a second-rounder but have only received offers in the third-round range.”

Here are the draft picks the Bears currently have for the next two years.

2024

Round 1

Round 1 (from CAR)

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 4 (from PHI)

Round 5

2025

Round 1

Round 2

Round 2 (from CAR)

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 6 (from MIA)

The Commanders are set to kick off tomorrow at noon (CT) against the NFC East leading Eagles, and a loss could push them closer to dealing Young or Sweat to the highest bidder.

The NFL’s trade deadline is Tuesday, October 31, at 3:00 p.m. (CT).