Bears vs. Chargers: How to watch, TV schedule, previews, odds and more

The (2-5) Chicago Bears and the (2-4) Los Angeles Chargers battle in prime time tonight, and this will be Khalil Mack’s first time facing the Bears since they traded him to L.A. in 2022. When Mack played the Raiders earlier this year, another team that traded him away, he racked up six sacks.

When asked if he’ll have extra motivation taking on the Bears, he brought up several of his former Chicago teammates, calling them his brothers, and said, “We got a job to do.”

Bears safety Eddie Jackson, one of the brothers that Mack mentioned, believes there could be some extra motivation in playing the Bears. “I don’t want to speak for him, but I think it’s gonna be a little personal.”

Mack will be matched up most of the game on Bears’ rookie right tackle Darnell Wright, who had a toe and shoulder injury earlier in the week.

Here’s everything you need to know to prepare for the Bears vs. Chargers game!

GAME INFO

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. (CT) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and the weather will not be a factor as SoFi is an indoor stadium.

TELEVISION

The game will be aired on NBC with Mike Tirico as the play-by-play announcer, Cris Collinsworth as the color commentator, Melissa Stark as the sideline reporter, and Terry McAulay as the rules analyst. If you live anywhere on this map, you get the Bears game.

RADIO

This season, the radio home for the Bears is ESPN 1000 (AM 1000, 100.3 FM HD2). Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be in the booth, with Jason McKie as the sideline reporter.

Spanish language broadcast can be found on LATINO MIX 93.5 FM with Omar Ramos (play-by-play) and Miguel Esparza (analyst) on the call.

This week’s Bears game can also be heard on SiriusXM.

PREVIEWS

Our WCG team has a bunch of Bears vs. Chargers previews that you can find in this week’s story stream here.

And you can watch our Bears - Chargers preview here:

ODDS

The last I checked, the Bears are an 8.5-point underdog, according to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, with an over/under for the game at 46.5.

POSTGAME

Join us on our 2nd City Gridiron video channel after the game ends with our new postgame host, Bill Zimmerman, and our new postgame show, Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show! Once the show wraps, we’ll publish it on our podcast channel.

Our day-after Bears game recap, Bear & Balanced, will be at 6:00 on Monday night, so join Jeff Berckes and Lester Wiltfong for their cooled-down review on 2nd City Gridiron. Once they press stop on the show, you can catch the audio on our podcast channel.

Plus, we’ll have several articles here at WCG breaking down the game you can find in our Bears vs. Chargers story stream.

