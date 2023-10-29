Bears vs. Chargers: Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show!

Bill Zimmerman has another "Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show!" lined up to talk about the Chicago Bears' Sunday Night Football loss aganst the Los Angeles Chargers.

His guest tonight will be Kyle Morris, who you may know better from his Twitter handle @startkyIeorton and/or his Start Kyle Orton Bears podcast.

Come hang out with Bill and Kyle on 2nd City Gridiron moments after the final whistle.

2nd City Gridiron is our video home, so hit the link to subscribe and turn those notifications on so you never miss when we go LIVE!

You can also listen to the podcast version here once we publish it wherever you get your pods:

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and many more!