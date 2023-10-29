Bears-Chargers Inactives: Eddie Jackson will play, Dominique Robinson is a healthy scratch

The inactive lists for the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Chargers have been issued from each team for tonight’s prime-time game, and you can check those out here.

Chicago’s Inactives

CB - Terell Smith

RG - Nate Davis

S - Jaquan Brisker

QB - Justin Fields

DE - Dominique Robinson

In case you missed it, Brisker was sick all week and was downgraded to out yesterday, and Lucas Patrick was a late addition (questionable) to the injury list with a back issue.

Robinson is a healthy scratch, and defensive end Khalid Kareem will make his season debut.

L.A.’s Inactives

TE - Gerald Everett

WR - Alex Erickson

S - Jaylinn Hawkins

RB - Elijah Dotson

OL - Zack Bailey

DL - Christopher Hinton

Once we get closer to kickoff, this will transition to our open thread to talk Bears-Chargers all game long.

This is now your thread to talk about the Bears-Chargers game, but keep in mind all open threads are rated WCG-MA, so enter at your own risk.

