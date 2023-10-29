WCG Sunday Livestream: NFL Week 8 - Bears vs Chargers

Last week Tyson Bagent took the ball for his first career start, and had such an inspiring game and stat-line that D’Onta Foreman scored three touchdowns and the Chicago Bears’ defense held the Brian Hoyer- and Aidan O’Connell-led Las Vegas Raiders offense to 12 points.

It’s always better to be able to talk about this team when they come in off a complete team victory. Especially with a backup quarterback and backup running back doing the majority of the work, and a much-maligned offensive line holding it down for most of the game.

The level of competition steps up a bit tonight as the Bears take on Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and the rest of Los Angeles Chargers in prime time.

Defensively, that offensive group could pose problems for a Bears defense that will be without Jaquan Brisker and possibly Eddie Jackson and still doesn’t get after the quarterback as much as you’d like them to. Which means it comes down to the Bears offense against an also-porous Chargers defense, particularly in the passing game.

Luke Getsy didn’t stay away from calling his usual short passing game, and Bagent rolled out 21 completions on 29 attempts for 162 yards and a touchdown to Foreman, who steamrolled Raiders all day for 120 total yards, 3 touchdowns, and the team’s longest rush and reception. It was a good first step for the Bears’ backup quarterback, but now we get to see what the next step looks like for this offense.

Looks like we’ll be waiting all day for Sunday night. Bear Down, my friends.

Today’s WCG Sunday Livestream wonders what’s next for the Bagent-led Bears, since it’s just simple math and logic that says a Bagent-led offense scores 24 points by itself and wins games, of course.

We’ll be talking about Bagent’s first start, Foreman’s strong game, Luke Getsy’s stubbornness, and much much more this morning. If you want to get in on the conversation, there are several ways to do that:

Here, in the comments of this post.

Over on the Twitch channel.

And over on the incredibly-varied social media channels: Twitter (@WCGridiron, @SJS_illini, @SamHouseholder), BlueSky (@sjsillini, @samhouseholder), Hive (@sjsillini)

We’ll be live at 9:30 AM CT. See you then...