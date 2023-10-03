Join the Second Chance Windy City Gridiron 2023 Survivor Contest!

Before the 2023 season started, we debuted a Survivor Contest for our Windy City Gridiron members with a $250 grand prize and a $100 second-chance prize. Hopefully, all of you guys are still alive in the season-long $250 contest, but for those who were knocked out, or those who didn’t enter, our Week 5 second-chance survivor pool is about to get started.

For those still kicking in the season-long contest, if you get knocked out after picking your team this week, be sure to sign up for this second chance for a shot at $100.

Here’s a fun fact for those playing; only 35 of us are still alive! Also, we lost one player in week one when they picked the Bears to beat the Packers, and another week 3 when they picked the Bears to beat the Chiefs.

Some specific details from SB Nation about the contest:

There was a little bit of confusion for some around signing up for the Week 1 Survivor contest, so we’re putting together a few more specifics on registration. Before we get to that, just a reminder that the second-chance contest is open to anybody who was eliminated from the first contest OR if you never signed up for the first contest. If you are still alive in the first contest, you are NOT eligible for this second-chance contest. If you played the Week 1 contest and were eliminated, your registration still works. Log in like you did the first time and you’ll be prompted to create a new entry name. If you did not play the game the first time around, you’ll need to create a log-in. The registration for this game is separate from your site log-in or from a DraftKings log-in if you have one. To register for an account to play the game, go down to the game below and click on “Register for an account.” It asks for your first name, email, and a password you create. Your email will NOT be sold or given away. It is strictly so you can get a weekly reminder to make your pick and so you can get a password reset sent to you if you forget your password. After you register, it’ll ask for an entry name. That is not the team you’re picking that week, but rather, what name will show up in the leaderboard for your entry.

Good luck!