The Bear’s Den, October 3, 2023

Bears’ response to Broncos loss will chart course for rebuild’s future – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have searched everywhere for answers. After blowing a 21-point lead vs. the Broncos, how they respond, if at all, will tell us what direction the...

Schmitz: Somehow It Keeps Getting Worse - Da Bears Blog - After finally cracking 300 yards passing for the first time in his career, after throwing 4 touchdowns in the first 3 quarters, and just before he watched all of that effort turn to ruin before his eyes, Fields and the offense finished out their a banner day with a crippling 4-drive sequence that, when combined with Head Coach Matt Eberflus’ defense, ultimately doomed the team:

Bears tell embattled Chase Claypool to stay away from team - 670 - The Bears have told frustrated receiver Chase Claypool to stay away from Halas Hall as his time with the organization could be nearing its end.

Bears designate guard Teven Jenkins for a return from IR - 670 - The Bears have designated guard Teven Jenkins for a return from injured reserve, opening a 21-day window in which he can be activated. He has missed the team’s first four games due to a calf injury.

DJ Moore weighs in on tension between Chase Claypool, Bears - 670 - Bears receiver Chase Claypool’s vocal frustration with the coaching staff was a subplot in the team’s 31-28 loss to the Broncos on Sunday, as Chicago made Claypool a healthy scratch and asked him to stay home rather than attend the game.

10 Quick Bears Thoughts: Is Matt Eberflus really the worst coach in Chicago sports history? - CHGO - Good morning Chicago. Anyone think Chase Claypool watched the game while sitting at home? Me neither. Let's get into the latest effort from our Chicago Bears. Say this for the Bears. The first four weeks of the season has been some really crazy performance art. Each week has been a disasterpiece in itself.I took to

Broncos’ Sean Payton: Bears QB Justin Fields ‘right where we wanted him’ in pocket - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields ripped through the Broncos as a passer, but melted down at the end with a lost fumble and an interception.

Bears fans drown sorrows in free drinks after Lincoln Square bar picks up tab - Chicago Sun-Times - The Claddagh Ring Pub bet all customers’ bar tabs on the Bears winning against the Denver Broncos Sunday — and ended up paying the price.

Déjà vu: Bears QB Justin Fields’ fumble reminiscent of Mitch Trubisky in 2020 - Chicago Sun-Times - Stop us if this sounds familiar: a Bears quarterback whose public support is waning posts a standout game against the league’s worst defense, only to fumble in the fourth quarter of an inexcusable come-from-ahead loss.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus: no regrets on fourth-and-1 decision - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears coach said he would make the same call “based on the scenario that was there” if he had it to do all over again. Khalil Herbert was stopped for no gain, the Broncos responded with a 51-yard field goal and won, 31-28 to drop the Bears to 0-4.

Bears plan to get LG Teven Jenkins back from injured reserve for Commanders game - Chicago Sun-Times - Jenkins went on injured reserve before the season because of a right leg/foot injury.

How Chase Claypool went from Bears future to likely out of town – NBC Sports Chicago - Effort and attitude have been issues for Chase Claypool, and the Bears appear to have reached their breaking point.

Why Chase Claypool struggled with Bears, but succeed at Notre Dame – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears tight end Cole Kmet played with Chase Claypool for the Fighting Irish and shed light on why that situation was different from the Bears this season.

Bears’ Teven Jenkins designated to return from IR – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears offensive lineman missed the first four games of the season on injured reserve.

Top Chase Claypool Trade Destinations for Disgruntled Bears WR - Fanbuzz - The Chicago Bears are working on a Chase Claypool trade, but there are only a handful of teams that might take a chance on the disgruntled WR.

Former NFL tight end Russ Francis dies in plane crash - NBC Sports - Former Patriots and 49ers tight end Russ Francis was killed in a plane crash on Sunday.

Bucs-Lions game in Week 6 moves to 4:25 P.M. ET window - NBC Sports - The Lions and Buccaneers both are 3-1 after wins in Week 4.

Patrick Mahomes costs bettors "tens of millions" by sliding short of the goal line - NBC Sports - Even with a spread of 9.5 points, most who partake in legal wagering placed their money on the Chiefs on Sunday night.

Bill Belichick’s seat could be getting hotter - NBC Sports - Bill Belichick suffered his worst loss ever on Sunday. It couldn’t have happened in a worse possible year.

The Bears make everything difficult - Windy City Gridiron - Jeff & Lester took a day before diving into their postgame thoughts, and they’re still annoyed at the Bears' performance.

Wiltfong: Bears designate Teven Jenkins to return from injured reserve - Windy City Gridiron - Some good news for the Bears o-line.

Leming's 10 Bears Takes: Losing streak up to 14 games after blowing a 21-point lead - Windy City Gridiron - So much for higher expectations after a "tank year," huh? With Sunday’s 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos, the Bears have now lost 14 games in a row, and things appear to be getting worse. We’ll dive into Sunday’s game and what changes could be coming next weekend in this week’s 10 Takes.

Sunderbruch: Justin Fields Nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week - Windy City Gridiron - Justin Fields had an exceptional weekend passing, no matter how the game itself turned out.

The Bears’ Chase Claypool disaster shows how lost their season already is - SBNation.com - The Bears botched the Chase Claypool situation from every angle.

