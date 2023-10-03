 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Chicago Bears signing Duron Harmon

The Bears are adding another defensive back off another team’s practice squad

By Bill Zimmerman
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears secondary has been battling injuries, and general manager Ryan Poles reportedly has turned to a practice squad for the second time in as many weeks to try to bolster the depth.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune is reporting that the Bears will sign safety Duron Harmon. He was previously on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

UPDATE: The Bears have announced this transaction.

Harmon is an experienced player, He’s been in the league since 2013. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the New England Patriots but has bounced around the last few years, spending time with the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders and the Ravens.

The Bears secondary has been struggling with injuries. Kyler Gordon is on IR, Jaylon Johnson missed the Broncos game and appears headed towards missing the Washington game as well, Josh Blackwell is on IR, and Eddie Jackson has missed the last game and is questionable for Thursday night’s game.

If Jackson can’t go, perhaps the Bears are signing Harmon as an insurance policy to help at safety. In Jackson’s absence, backup Elijah Hicks has a passer rating against of 156.3.

