Poll of the Day: Do you enjoy being a Bears fan?

Winless after four weeks is something none of us could have predicted for the Chicago Bears. This season has been especially difficult because we suffered through the rebuild of 2022 with the hopes of a better product in 2023, but it took four games before the offense even showed a pulse, and the defense is currently on life support.

The Bears haven't won a game since last October, their 14-game slide is tied for the 19th longest losing streak in the history of the NFL, and we've only witnessed one winning season from the Monsters of the Midway in the last decade.

Head coach Matt Eberflus seems in over his head, and now there's speculation that Thursday night's game in Washington is a must-win, or else he'll become the first-ever Bears coach fired in-season.

"You can not lose 14 games in a row and think you should hold onto your job," NBC's Peter King said on 670 The Score, "so I would not be surprised if it's a bad loss Thursday and the Bears make a change."

If Eberflus is pink-slipped, this franchise will be looking for its sixth head coach since 2012.

There's a real argument to be made that the Chicago Bears are the worst franchise in the league.

Vote in this week’s confidence poll, but also let us know if you enjoy cheering for the Navy and Orange.

