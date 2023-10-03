Spielberger: Claypool trade value no more than 2025 7th

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

The Chicago Bears continue to search for rock bottom as this week they blow the biggest lead in Chicago Bears history, dropping the game to the Denver Broncos 31-28 after a 28 to 7 second-half lead.

There’s plenty to discuss about this team as the seats continue to get warmer for Matt Eberflus and possibly Ryan Poles, and now Chase Claypool has been sent away, possibly for good.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus joins the podcast! He discusses what he saw in the hot start and cold finish from Justin Fields, he discusses the coaching decisions in the game, specifically the decision not to kick the field goal on fourth and one, and he also discusses Chase Claypool being deactivated and what kind of trade value he might have (not much) and what potential teams might be interested.

You can check out the video of Brad’s interview here:

And check out a fantastic podcast and an excellent conversation with Brad below!