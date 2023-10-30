Bear & Balanced: Bears outclassed in L.A.

The Chicago Bears picked up a nice team win a couple of Sundays ago, and we got to discuss fun stuff for a change on Bear & Balanced.

It was fun while it lasted.

Last night, the Bears bumbled their way to a 30 to 13 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. Chicago's defense had no answer for Charger quarterback Justin Herbert or running back Austin Ekeler, and the Bears' offense couldn't get the running game going because they were playing catchup all night.

L.A. is clearly the better team, but Chicago's mistakes ensured they'd have no chance of being competitive. The final score easily could have been worse if not for the Chargers taking their foot off the gas in the second half.

Check out Jeff Berckes and Lester Wiltfong on a new Bear & Balanced here, or come hang out with us live on 2nd City Gridiron at 6:00 p.m. (CT).

Here's our usual bullet point outline of Bear & Balanced.

Intro: We'll both share some general thoughts about the game.

This is our weekly pick for lineman of the game. Sweet Tweets: We're both active on social media — so be sure you're all following us at @gridironborn & @wiltfongjr — and we highlight one Twitter interaction/Tweet each week.

We're both active on social media — so be sure you're all following us at @gridironborn & @wiltfongjr — and we highlight one Twitter interaction/Tweet each week. Caught up in a numbers game: This segment has us featuring one number/statistic that we found interesting from the game.

This segment has us featuring one number/statistic that we found interesting from the game. The Fields Bagent Report : We talk about quarterback Tyson Bagent before we take our commercial break.

: We talk about quarterback Tyson Bagent before we take our commercial break. The 3 Bears: You all know the story of the Three Bears, so in this porridge-themed portion of the show, we give our picks for the Bear that was hot, the Bear that was cold, and the Bear that was just right in the game against the Chargers.

