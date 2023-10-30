Bears vs Chargers: Inside the snap counts, stats, and more

From a talent standpoint, the Chicago Bears were outmatched against the Los Angeles Chargers, so the 30 to 13 loss wasn't surprising, but the missed tackles, penalties, and mental mistakes were awfully disappointing.

The Bears started great with a 41-yard pass from Tyson Bagent to a diving Darnell Mooney, but it was all downhill from there. Mooney was never touched, but the refs blew the play dead. That drive stalled and ended in a punt.

The Bears were in a 17-0 hole midway through the second quarter and went into halftime down 24-7, and the Chargers coasted to the win.

L.A. had more total yards (352 to 295), more first downs (20 to 17), and was better on third down conversions (53.8% to 42.9%), and they had fewer penalties with only 2 for 15 yards to 7 for 53 for Chicago.

The Chargers have had some coaching issues this season, but matching up with the Bears let them get their house in order for a week at least.

Matt Eberflus (and Luke Getsy) continue to put all blame on the players and almost never take accountability for their own mistakes. https://t.co/vx6Pk6d3Ay — Bill Zimmerman (@BillTZimmerman) October 30, 2023

Let's look at the Bears' playing time breakdowns and a few individual stats.

OFFENSE

Tyson Bagent wasn't as efficient as he was against the Raiders in his first start, but that was expected now that there's some film on him. The Chargers had a nice defensive game plan, and Bagent was 25 of 37 for 232 yards, with two interceptions and a passer rating of 62.0. He had a rushing touchdown on 4 attempts and -1 yard while being sacked once.

D'Onta Foreman led the Bears with 34 rushing yards on 9 carries, and he had 1 catch for 2 yards.

Cole Kmet had a career-high 10 receptions for 79 yards.

DJ Moore had 4 catches for 55 yards on 6 targets but only 1 target in the second half.

Darnell Mooney had just the 1 grab for 41 yards, plus a 3-yard rush.

Darrynton Evans had 4 rushes for 18 yards and a TD, and he had 3 catches for 22 yards.

DEFENSE

T.J. Edwards had 13 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 QB hits, and a fumble recovery.

Tyrique Stevenson had 12 tackles.

Jack Sanborn had 8 tackles.

Safety Duron Harmon had 5 tackles and a TFL in his first Bears start.

The #Bears entered Week 8 dead last with 1.4 sacks per game this season. They recorded 0 sacks on Sunday night. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) October 30, 2023

In case you missed it, the Bears did have safety Eddie Jackson active, but he was only going to play if there was an emergency situation at safety due to his foot injury.

SPECIAL TEAMS*

*The above image has players who only played in the third phase.

Trenton Gill punted 3 times for a 42-yard average, with 1 punt inside the 20-yard line.

Cairo Santos hit his only extra point try.

Trent Taylor had a 14-yard punt return.

Velus Jones Jr. had a 24-yard kick return, 1 catch for 4 yards, and this play...

"Do we have any more shots of Monty Python? That was as wide open as you can get. Slip, a fall, a throw, a drop, a...they are just trying so hard to get something going in the right direction here tonight."



Cris Collinsworth sums it up for Velus Jones and the Bears. pic.twitter.com/8Cf4BNYgaX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 30, 2023

To check out the complete Bears vs. Chargers box score, I find that ESPN has an easy-to-navigate site, so hit that link if you want to see all the numbers.

All statistics and snap counts are taken directly from the NFL's Game Statistic and Information System, as are the accompanying pictures.