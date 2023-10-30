Best Bets: Raiders at Lions

The Las Vegas Raiders had a pretty rough go of it in Week 7. They lost to the Chicago Bears 30-12 despite facing a rookie UDFA quarterback on a team that had won only once entering the contest. For a team at 3-3 at the time, the loss seems like a potential true revealing of what they really are this season - a team without an identity.

The Raiders travel to another NFC North squad to take on the Detroit Lions who left Week 7 with a disappointment of their own. After thinking that maybe, possibly, they could take the reigns in the NFC they laid an egg in Baltimore, losing 38-6. Two teams coming off major disappointments - who rebounds?

For me, I’m sticking to my priors heading into this one. I liked the Lions heading into the season to be the best team in the NFC North and a potential dark horse for the NFC. I did not understand what the Raiders were trying to be as they entered the year outmatched and outclassed in their division and otherwise. An 8-point spread really shows that the books don’t believe in the Raiders either, but I have to believe the likelihood of the Lions blowing out the Raiders is much higher than the Raiders showing a pulse. This is one of my favorite bets of the week.

As for the total, I feel less confident on the under, but it feels safe to bet against the Raiders offense right now.

Picks: Lions -8, Under 46.5

(Numbers courtesy of our partners at DraftKings Sportsbooks)

Check out what the rest of our writers think and make your picks below.