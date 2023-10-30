NFL Week 9 Odds: Saints favored by 6.5 points over Bears

On Sunday, October 29, the Chicago Bears fell to (2-6) with a 30 to 13 loss in L.A. against the Chargers, while the New Orleans Saints evened their record at (4-4) with a 38 to 27 victory on the road against the Colts. The Bears will travel to The Big Easy for a noon (CT) kickoff on November 5, and we should find out this week if quarterback Justin Fields can grip the football and get back in the lineup for Chicago.

Our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook have some early odds for the Bears-Saints matchup, with New Orleans opening up as a 6.5-point favorite, the over/under at 41, and the money line at +220 for Chicago and -270 for the Saints.

Chicago just had trouble containing Charger running back Austin Ekler in the passing game as he caught 7 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown, which bodes well for Saint running back Alvin Kamara, who has 39 receptions in 5 games this season.

The Bears haven’t beaten the Saints since 2008, and they haven’t won in New Orleans since 2005. The last time these two teams played was the wildcard game on January 10, 2021, when Chicago fell 21 to 9, but Mitch Trubisky was named the first-ever NVP.

What are your thoughts on the early odds for this one?