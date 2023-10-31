Stock up, stock down: Bears-Chargers

Week after week, here we are. Season after season. Year after year.

The Chicago Bears continue to find new lows and new ways to embarrass themselves.

Sunday night was no different.

The Bears were throttled by Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Any discussion of an improved defense vanished as Herbert ran through the first half perfectly.

Tyson Bagent never really got a chance. Making it 17-7 briefly gave the Bears life, but it was a small life preserver in the ocean of Chicago’s struggles.

What was good on Sunday? Not much.

Stock up

T.J. Edwards, LB - Yes, he got juked out of his cleats on Austin Ekeler’s first touchdown. But, he had a nice game. He had the most QB hits on the team (2), to got with 2 TFL, a fumble recovery and 13 tackles.

Darnell Wright, RT - Wright is finding himself in the NFL. He’s been solid all year, but I think he’s really stepping it during the last couple of games. His pass protection is solid, but we’re seeing him really get going on runs.

Cole Kmet, TE - A week after being shutout of the stats, Kmet bounced back with 1o catches for 79 yards. Sure, it wasn’t a ton, but he helped the young quarterback out and made some nice plays along the way.

Stock down

Velus Jones Jr., WR - I’m done with this kid. He had his Javon Wims moment in the endzone and to me, it’s all over now. I don’t care if the ball was underthrown, it hit you in the chest and you dropped it. That should not happen.

Tyson Bagent, QB - I don’t think his stock dropped very much in my book, but after so much talk, there are probably some disappointed fans out there. I said all along, that a backup QB playing from behind is a totally different animal. Bagent was fine. He might still be a longterm backup QB for this team, I just don’t think he’s a settler.

Matt Eberflus, coach - He is so outclassed by even the most mediocre of NFL head coaches. He couldn’t even challenge a play in time, when he (as head coach) has full autonomy to tell the offense to stop for a minute, so they can make a more informed decision.

Who is on your list this for this week?