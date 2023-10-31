The Bear’s Den, October 31, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Danny Parkins: SNF felt like infomercial for Tyson Bagent - 670 - NBC’s broadcast of Sunday Night Football felt like a “56-minute informercial” for Bears rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent, 670 The Score host Danny Parkins said on his 1st & Pod podcast.

Bears using 'back-stabbing whisper campaign' on Fields - 670 - The NBC broadcast’s framing of the Bears’ quarterback situation on Sunday Night Football was bizarre, to say the least, as they were “bus tossing” starter Justin Fields as he was sidelined by injury.

Moore 'a little upset' with lack of targets in Bears' loss - 670 - Bears star receiver DJ Moore admitted he was “a little upset” in being targeted just six times in his team’s 30-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday, when Chicago played from behind all night long.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields to miss 3rd straight game - 670 - Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been ruled out of Chicago’s game at New Orleans this upcoming Sunday, head coach Matt Eberflus said. Fields continues to recover from a dislocated right thumb.

Emma’s observations: All-too familiar humiliation for Bears - 670 - It was back to reality for the Bears in a 30-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium, where they had another embarrassing primetime performance that reminded everyone how far the team has to go.

Johnson: No 'hard stance' yet in extension talks with Bears - 670 - Neither cornerback Jaylon Johnson nor the Bears have taken a “hard stance” yet in contract extension negotiations, Johnson told the Parkins & Spiegel Show on Monday.

Schmitz: One Door Closes, Another Door Opens - Da Bears Blog - As the final whistle blew on Sunday Night, the Chicago Bears fell to a 2-6 record in 2023. If the season wasn’t already lost, it’s assuredly lost now.

Chicago Bears launch 35th annual coat drive. How you can donate – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears aim to collect 25,000 new and gently used coats for people in need this winter

Bears trade rumors: Why hasn’t Ryan Poles added more DEs? – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears could've added Frank Clark or Randy Gregory, but missed out on each DE.

Chicago Bears injury update: Jaquan Brisker in concussion protocol – NBC Sports Chicago - Head coach Matt Eberflus said it's the first time he's seen something of this nature

Chicago Bears grades: Soft showing in Los Angeles earns the marks you would think - CHGO - There were few good things for the Chicago Bears to write home about from Hollywood.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields ruled out for Week 9 matchup with Saints - CHGO - Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus addressed the media following the team's 30-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Bear & Balanced: Bears outclassed in L.A. - Windy City Gridiron - Our latest Bear & Balanced feels as familiar as ever as the fellas get to dissect another Chicago loss.

Bears Injury Update: Fields still out, Brisker back in concussion protocol - Windy City Gridiron - Tyson Bagent will get one more start for the Bears this Sunday against the Saints.

Best Bets: Raiders at Lions (MNF Open Thread) - Windy City Gridiron - How to bet the Monday Night Football game

Wiltfong’s Bears vs Chargers: Inside the snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here are all the snap counts for the Chicago Bears, a spotlight on some of their individual statistics, and a few team stats from their 30 to 13 loss against the Los Angeles Changers.

Leming’s 10 Bears Takes: Chicago again fails to establish a winning streak, and troubling Eberflus trends continue - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears dropped to (2-6) after a 30-13 loss to a struggling Los Angeles Chargers team on Sunday Night Football. Despite the perceived “momentum” that was established from last Sunday, the Bears have yet to establish a winning streak in the Matt Eberflus era. Why these troubling trends just cannot seem to go away.

Thompson: NBC’s embarrassing Tyson Bagent love fest makes Bears look even dumber - Windy City Gridiron - Tyson Bagent has been a great story for the Chicago Bears. But the idea that the team wants Justin Fields to study his play is hilarious — and disturbing.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.