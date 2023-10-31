Chicago Bears Acquire DE Montez Sweat

For the second consecutive season, GM Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears have made a splash at the annual NFL Trade Deadline.

Per numerous sources, the Bears have acquired DE Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders for their 2024 2nd-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was the first to break the news.





Sources: The #Bears and #Commanders are in agreement on a massive trade for star pass-rusher Montez Sweat to land in Chicago in exchange for a 2nd round pick. pic.twitter.com/lyZOSMt3YG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023

The Bears have been in trade discussions for weeks looking to add a consistent presence in bolstering their pass rush. Altogether, the Bears’ DL has mustered 10 sacks total. Montez Sweat, by himself, has 6.5 sacks on the season. Adding Montez Sweat, for the price of a 2nd round pick no less, makes complete sense. It’s a mid cost / high reward situation for a proven and young veteran.

Do not be surprised if a new long-term deal is announced for Montez Sweat as well. This is a move designed to help now and in the future.