Jaylon Johnson stays with the Bears and NFC North Trade Deadline Recap

The NFL’s trade deadline has passed, and cornerback Jaylon Johnson will remain with the Chicago Bears. It was reported last night that his camp was granted permission to seek a trade, but apparently, nothing materialized that general manager Ryan Poles thought made sense for the Bears.

More on Johnson staying from CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

I’m told that Johnson does not plan to engage in contract extension talks for the rest of the season. Johnson intends to be a pro about the situation and planned for the possibility that he may not get traded. I’m also told that offers were made for Johnson, but that some teams evidently felt the cost was too high.

The Bears did send a 2024 second-round pick to the Washington Commanders for defensive end Montez Sweat. (LINK)

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears waived defensive Khalid Kareem, which would open a roster spot for Montez Sweat. They also released cornerback Joejuan Williams from the practice squad, which would clear a spot for Kareem to return there tomorrow.

Washington also sent defensive end Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-round comp pick in 2024. Young’s medicals made a deal for him a riskier move, but the ‘Niners are in win-now mode and felt comfortable making the trade.

In some NFC North deadline deals, the Minnesota Vikings acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick from the Arizona Cardinals for a 2024 sixth-rounder.

Minnesota dealt offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2024 sixth-rounder.

The Detroit Lions picked up wide receiver wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones from the Cleveland Brownbs for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

The Green Bay Packers sent corner Rasul Douglas and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for a 2024 third-rounder. Buffalo was hot after Chicago’s Jaylon Johnson but pivoted to Douglas.