Do you approve of the Chicago Bears' trade deadline decisions?

For the second consecutive year, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles was active at the NFL's trade deadline. This time, he shipped a second-round draft pick to the Washington Commanders for a veteran defensive end, Montez Sweat, but he elected to hold onto cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

The Sweat deal came days after rumors popped up about the Bears having an interest in his teammate Chase Young, who went to the 49ers for a third-rounder. At 27, Sweat is three years older than Young, but he's also been far more productive during his career, and he has no medical concerns.

Plus, there's this report from Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle.

“Young, according to several Commanders coaches and other organizational sources, was viewed as an undisciplined player who developed bad habits such as deviating from assignments in an effort to make splash plays...”

As for Johnson, Poloes did allow him to seek a trade, but The Athlatic's Adam Jahns Tweeted that "Interested teams would have had to really blow them away."

It was reported that Johson intends to table any contract talks until the season ends.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported that Poles wouldn't have accepted anything less than a second-rounder for Johnson, that they'd still like to figure out a way to keep him, "and think they still might be able to do it by the offseason."

