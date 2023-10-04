All our Bears vs Commanders stuff will be here:

Bears vs Commanders: Everything you need to know for Week 5

Share All sharing options for: Bears vs Commanders: Everything you need to know for Week 5

When the Chicago Bears last met the Washington Commanders (Thursday, October 13, 2022, in Soldier Field), their offense exploded for a then-season-high of 391 yards. Their defense came to play with three sacks on Carson Wentz while holding him to 99-yard passing, and they held them to 216 total yards. But they only managed one touchdown in a 12-7 loss.

The Bears are hoping for a much different result this time out as they travel to FedExField for their first prime-time game this season.

Washington has a new quarterback this season in second-year pro Sam Howell, and while his overall numbers aren’t bad, he's been getting sacked a league-high 14.6% of the time. And considering the Bears just picked up their second sack of the season on Sunday, Washigton’s leaky pass protection just might be what Coach ‘Flus needs to get his defense on track.

We’ll gather all our pre and post game Bears-Commanders stuff here in this story stream.