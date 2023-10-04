Bears Over Beers: Into the Abyss

Hosts Jeff Berckes and EJ Snyder are taking your questions each Wednesday evening at 8 pm central on the Chicago Bears as we put the final touches of analysis on the game from the prior week and shift to previewing the next opponent and everything in between. That “in-between” part can be pretty much anything you’d like to know, from rankings to drafts to general conversations on pop culture, food, beverage, etc. Hit up the comment section below to let us know what you’d like to hear about.

Come hang with us over on 2nd City Gridiron YouTube watch below!

The podcast is available on your favorite podcast platform under the Windy City Gridiron channel or on the cool player below the next morning.

Want to hear more from JB and EJ? Listen to Jeff on Bear & Balanced with Lester Wiltfong the day after the game, and find him on Twitter @gridironborn. EJ can be found on Bootleg Football and @FootballEJ on the former bird app.